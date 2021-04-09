Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 14,037 Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,037 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.28% of RCI Hospitality worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RICK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,826,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $501,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 94,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RICK. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.40 million, a P/E ratio of -100.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.05. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $73.36.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. RCI Hospitality had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

In related news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay purchased 650 shares of RCI Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RICK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK).

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.