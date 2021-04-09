Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 292,847 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,847 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.38% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYGR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27,328.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 398,450 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 75,757 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VYGR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.98.

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.80.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,360.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $90,018.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

