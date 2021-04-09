Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 582 Shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.22% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF stock opened at $176.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.36. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $133.72 and a 1-year high of $197.28.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

