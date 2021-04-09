Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 66,018 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,052 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 66,018 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.14% of SFL worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SFL by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after buying an additional 229,654 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SFL by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in SFL by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in SFL by 12,772.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 100,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SFL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SFL Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $11.56.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.63). The firm had revenue of $114.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.52 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. On average, analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

SFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. SFL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.