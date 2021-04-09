Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 9,162 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,162 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.17% of International Money Express worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in International Money Express by 82.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 24,227 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in International Money Express by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth about $3,492,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in International Money Express by 385.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in International Money Express by 279.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,175,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,269 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Money Express alerts:

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $14.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $18.69.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $99.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.00 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. International Money Express currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.