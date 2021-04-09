Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WFC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.47. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $41.54.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 14.0% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 758.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 643,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,134,000 after acquiring an additional 568,697 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 89,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 401.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 827,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,444,000 after buying an additional 662,097 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 381,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,979,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

