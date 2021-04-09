Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,894 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $16,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.47. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $165.49 billion, a PE ratio of 108.19, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

