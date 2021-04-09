Welltower (WELL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Welltower (NYSE: WELL):
- 4/7/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $79.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2021 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $73.00.
- 3/22/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 2/9/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Welltower stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,607. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,959,000 after purchasing an additional 126,579 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Welltower by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Welltower by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 498.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,188,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,745,000 after acquiring an additional 989,664 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 182,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after acquiring an additional 29,899 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
