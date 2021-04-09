WePower (WPR) Achieves Market Cap of $46.32 Million

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, WePower has traded up 55.4% against the U.S. dollar. One WePower coin can now be bought for about $0.0673 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. WePower has a market cap of $46.32 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WePower alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00053928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00021882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00085375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $361.51 or 0.00618395 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00040758 BTC.

WePower Coin Profile

WePower (CRYPTO:WPR) is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,741,116 coins. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official website is wepower.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

WePower Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WePower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WePower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WePower and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.