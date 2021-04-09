WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,177 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.92% of WesBanco worth $18,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in WesBanco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in WesBanco by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,828,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on WSBC shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,214 shares in the company, valued at $766,062. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $182,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,860.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,164 shares of company stock worth $931,612. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.63. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.04.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.14%.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

