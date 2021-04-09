WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Given New $32.00 Price Target at B. Riley

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.28% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WesBanco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

WSBC opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average is $29.63. WesBanco has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $38.72.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $648,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,402 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,334.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $67,322.04. Insiders have sold 26,164 shares of company stock worth $931,612 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WesBanco by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 531,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,920,000 after purchasing an additional 222,318 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $820,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in WesBanco by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WesBanco by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,676,000 after purchasing an additional 134,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

