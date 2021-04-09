West Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,390 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,390 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000. Apple comprises approximately 0.7% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 301.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 310.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,694,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,797,427,000 after acquiring an additional 44,382,768 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $130.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.63. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.18 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.03.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

