Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 184.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMC. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 33.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 604,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,431. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 492.20, a current ratio of 492.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $193.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

