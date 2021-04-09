Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC) traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $26.14. 2,545 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 6,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.