Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Price Target Raised to C$0.40 at Raymond James

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$0.35 to C$0.40 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.98% from the company’s previous close.

TSE:WRG traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.43. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,079. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. Western Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.22 and a 52-week high of C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.35.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

