Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Price Target Raised to C$0.40 at Raymond James

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$0.35 to C$0.40 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.98% from the company’s previous close.
TSE:WRG traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.43. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,079. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. Western Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.22 and a 52-week high of C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.35.
About Western Energy Services
