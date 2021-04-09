Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.01

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.01 and last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

WLKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $883.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is presently 106.78%.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, Director G Stephen Finley acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $93,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLKP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

