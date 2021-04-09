WeTrust (TRST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $417.00

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 2,160.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. WeTrust has a market cap of $21.06 million and $417.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WeTrust has traded up 2,631.1% against the US dollar. One WeTrust coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00054337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00021643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00085698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $359.34 or 0.00616567 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00041450 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust (CRYPTO:TRST) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

Buying and Selling WeTrust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

