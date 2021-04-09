WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get WEX alerts:

NYSE WEX traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX has a one year low of $100.53 and a one year high of $234.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.75.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $398.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.53 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEX will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other WEX news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 20,649 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.79, for a total value of $4,455,847.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,355.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 17,869 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $3,762,496.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,773 shares of company stock worth $35,766,090 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 2,234.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 506,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 484,960 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 25.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,912,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in WEX by 2.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.