WHALE (WHALE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $140.81 Million

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for about $25.81 or 0.00043602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a total market cap of $140.81 million and $1.02 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WHALE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00070540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.47 or 0.00313291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.98 or 0.00758422 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00021338 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,573.31 or 1.00631139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.85 or 0.00739620 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,330 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.