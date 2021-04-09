WHALE (WHALE) Price Tops $25.67 on Exchanges

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 9th. Over the last week, WHALE has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for $25.67 or 0.00043854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a market capitalization of $140.04 million and $1.08 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00070482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.55 or 0.00287929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.85 or 0.00773602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,665.88 or 1.00218929 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020129 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.50 or 0.00728588 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,330 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

