Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Shares of WTBDY stock remained flat at $$12.18 during trading hours on Friday. 3,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,051. Whitbread has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.