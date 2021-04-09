WhiteCoin (XWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.08 Billion

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $1.90 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.52 or 0.00002597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00030557 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00026643 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00012028 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006894 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 912,272,650 coins and its circulating supply is 712,272,669 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.