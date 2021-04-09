Whiteheart Market Capitalization Achieves $24.70 Million (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $24.70 million and $1.99 million worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for $2,778.78 or 0.04753669 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00069741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.15 or 0.00289364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.91 or 0.00776507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,756.06 or 1.00514275 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00019907 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.37 or 0.00741377 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.