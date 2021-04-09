Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Trading Up 4.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $48.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Whiting Petroleum traded as high as $35.47 and last traded at $35.47. Approximately 3,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 689,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.94.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WLL. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $545,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 39,580 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

