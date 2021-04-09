WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $283.17 Million

Brokerages forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will post sales of $283.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $282.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $284.00 million. WideOpenWest reported sales of $284.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.68 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%.

WOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of WOW opened at $13.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

