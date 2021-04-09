William Blair Weighs in on F-star Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSTX)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for F-star Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.33) per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.10) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FSTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ FSTX opened at $10.71 on Friday. F-star Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $46.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSTX. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,675,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,794,000. Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company plans for the initiation of a Phase I, open label, first-in-human clinical study of FS222, a bispecific antibody targeting CD137 (4-1BB) and PD-L1.

