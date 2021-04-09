Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,501 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.35% of Williams-Sonoma worth $27,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $185.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $188.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.79.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $1,730,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,792,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,420 shares of company stock worth $3,793,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.25.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

