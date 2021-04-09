WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.83

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.83 and last traded at $29.73, with a volume of 42221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.36.

WSC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 184.01, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 809,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,078,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,872,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,378,000 after acquiring an additional 225,035 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,575,000 after acquiring an additional 466,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

