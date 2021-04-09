WinCash (WCC) Price Reaches $0.0753 on Exchanges

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One WinCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0753 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. WinCash has a market capitalization of $112,878.37 and $1,693.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WinCash has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00025202 BTC.

WinCash Profile

WinCash (WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

