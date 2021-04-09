Winpak (TSE:WPK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.64

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.64 and traded as high as C$44.47. Winpak shares last traded at C$43.49, with a volume of 39,088 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Winpak from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Pi Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Winpak in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 9.43. The company has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 26.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.64.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$276.44 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Winpak Ltd. will post 1.7300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.44%.

Winpak Company Profile (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

