Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.79. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 92,156 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,804 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.17% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.