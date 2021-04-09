WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Trading 2.3% Higher

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.11 and last traded at $22.09. 23,554 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 36,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

