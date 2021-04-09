Wolves of Wall Street Price Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wolves of Wall Street has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $20,018.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be purchased for approximately $229.43 or 0.00392050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wolves of Wall Street alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00055080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00021601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00087519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $364.11 or 0.00622183 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00041745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00032807 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

WOWS is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 5,779 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wolves of Wall Street should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wolves of Wall Street using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wolves of Wall Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wolves of Wall Street and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.