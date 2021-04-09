WOM Protocol (WOM) Price Hits $0.27 on Exchanges

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $28.07 million and $247,546.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00054775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00087764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $363.00 or 0.00620767 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00042796 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00032674 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

