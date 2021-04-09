Woodcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $100,450.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $100,450.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 99.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,197.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,071.15 or 0.03558858 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.12 or 0.00383381 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.83 or 0.01099420 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.16 or 0.00471091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.61 or 0.00447806 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.03 or 0.00331689 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00032211 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.