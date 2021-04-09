Wownero (WOW) Price Tops $0.0735 on Exchanges

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 20.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $30,609.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wownero has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00070323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00054315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00022036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.61 or 0.00297465 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

