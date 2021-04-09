WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $778.52

WPP plc (LON:WPP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 778.52 ($10.17) and traded as high as GBX 953.20 ($12.45). WPP shares last traded at GBX 950.20 ($12.41), with a volume of 3,843,050 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 925 ($12.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 835 ($10.91) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 955.91 ($12.49).

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 902.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 778.52. The firm has a market cap of £11.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from WPP’s previous dividend of $10.00. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.04%.

In other WPP news, insider John Rogers sold 79,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90), for a total transaction of £724,381.65 ($946,409.26). Also, insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,000 shares of WPP stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, with a total value of £9,070 ($11,850.01).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

