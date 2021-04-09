WPP TOKEN (WPP) Market Cap Reaches $11.44 Million

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, WPP TOKEN has traded up 97.8% against the US dollar. One WPP TOKEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. WPP TOKEN has a market capitalization of $11.44 million and $54,143.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00054557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00084364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.98 or 0.00621124 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00038039 BTC.

WPP TOKEN Profile

WPP is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,392,904,509 coins. WPP TOKEN’s official website is wppenergy.io . The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WPP is a renewable energy company, having multiple projects with governments around the globe. WPP seek to develop a blockchain-based project with two distinct platforms: Global Green Energy Platform and WPP Exchange Platform. Global Green Energy Platform will be acting as a sales facilitator providing green energy solutions, services and goods from the green energy suppliers around the world. WPP Exchange Platform will play as the necessary gateway to the Global Green Energy Platform since all the following must trade in WPP Tokens (Peer-to-Peer, Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer renewable energy marketplace of suppliers electricity and electricity generating hardware). WPP Token is based on the ERC20, that will be used as a medium of exchange on all the above platforms. “

Buying and Selling WPP TOKEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WPP TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WPP TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

