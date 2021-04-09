Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Capitalization Hits $2.44 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $2.44 billion and $1.15 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for $430.44 or 0.00740255 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 25.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00069936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.20 or 0.00299592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.02 or 0.00775650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,651.56 or 1.00867371 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020174 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,661,201 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.