Wrapped NXM Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be bought for $58.33 or 0.00099925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $97.82 million and $13.89 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00054608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00084432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $362.25 or 0.00620543 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00038059 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

