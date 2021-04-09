Wrapped Origin Axie (WOA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13,272.00

Wrapped Origin Axie (CURRENCY:WOA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Wrapped Origin Axie has a total market cap of $602,659.97 and approximately $13,272.00 worth of Wrapped Origin Axie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Origin Axie coin can now be purchased for about $2,654.89 or 0.04538620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Origin Axie has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00054270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00021582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00085303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $363.31 or 0.00621093 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00039928 BTC.

About Wrapped Origin Axie

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a digital pet universe where players battle, raise, and trade fantasy creatures called Axies. Wrapped Origin Axie Token (WOA) is a token that allows users to wrap Origin Axies and trade them like an erc-20 token. Users can only wrap Origin Axies from a common class (beast, plant, aquatic). In addition, the Axie cannot contain any mystic parts and can’t have been bred more than 2 times. These limitations ensure that the Origin Axies within the pool are all of similar value. “

Wrapped Origin Axie Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Origin Axie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Origin Axie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Origin Axie using one of the exchanges listed above.

