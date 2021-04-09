xBTC (xBTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,331.00

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. xBTC has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $2,331.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, xBTC has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One xBTC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00070540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.47 or 0.00313291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.98 or 0.00758422 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00021338 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,573.31 or 1.00631139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $437.85 or 0.00739620 BTC.

xBTC Coin Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 8,879,234 coins and its circulating supply is 5,237,591 coins. xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital

Buying and Selling xBTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

