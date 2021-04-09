xBTC (xBTC) Price Tops $0.60

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 9th. During the last week, xBTC has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One xBTC coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. xBTC has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $4,300.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00070482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.55 or 0.00287929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.85 or 0.00773602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,665.88 or 1.00218929 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020129 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.50 or 0.00728588 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 8,879,234 coins and its circulating supply is 5,237,591 coins. The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official

Buying and Selling xBTC

