XinFin Network (XDC) 1-Day Volume Tops $19.06 Million

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 9th. XinFin Network has a market cap of $914.43 million and approximately $19.06 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded 55.3% higher against the dollar. One XinFin Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0746 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $774.44 or 0.01330364 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About XinFin Network

XDC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,657,666,431 coins and its circulating supply is 12,257,666,431 coins. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XinFin Network is xinfin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

Buying and Selling XinFin Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using U.S. dollars.

