Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.38

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.38 and traded as high as $2.82. Xinyuan Real Estate shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 38,358 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $150.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Xinyuan Real Estate as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

