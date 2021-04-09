XIO Reaches Market Cap of $7.86 Million (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. XIO has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One XIO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000101 BTC.

XIO Profile

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The official website for XIO is xio.network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

