XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Trading Down 7.9%

XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF)’s share price dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $65.05 and last traded at $65.05. Approximately 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.60.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XP Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.73.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

