XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 384.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 993,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788,758 shares during the period. XPeng accounts for about 6.4% of Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.13% of XPeng worth $36,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in XPeng by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.10 target price on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPeng presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.44. 43,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,458,605. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.12. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

