XRP (XRP) One Day Volume Hits $10.28 Billion

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. XRP has a market cap of $46.76 billion and approximately $10.28 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00001771 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded 70.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00069957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.84 or 0.00297167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.85 or 0.00773427 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,519.46 or 1.00613379 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020357 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $431.32 or 0.00741569 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000478 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP’s genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,831,162 coins and its circulating supply is 45,404,028,640 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

Buying and Selling XRP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

