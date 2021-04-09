XSGD Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.23 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $31.23 million and approximately $256,312.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001256 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, XSGD has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00070292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.25 or 0.00319965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $445.05 or 0.00760507 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00021379 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,971.60 or 1.00770430 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.35 or 0.00750759 BTC.

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 44,479,140 coins and its circulating supply is 42,478,045 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

